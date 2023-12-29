On Friday at 10:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken square off with the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Justin Schultz going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Justin Schultz score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Schultz stats and insights

  • Schultz has scored in two of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Flyers.
  • He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 4.8% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers have conceded 92 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have three shutouts, and they average 16.9 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Schultz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:00 Away W 2-1
12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 8:11 Home L 4-3 OT
12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:56 Away L 4-2
12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:11 Away L 2-0
11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 16:31 Away L 4-3 SO
11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:42 Away L 4-3
11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:48 Home L 5-1
11/22/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 16:18 Home W 7-1
11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:54 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 17:12 Away W 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.