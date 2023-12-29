On Friday at 10:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken square off with the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Justin Schultz going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Justin Schultz score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Schultz stats and insights

Schultz has scored in two of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Flyers.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 4.8% of them.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have conceded 92 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have three shutouts, and they average 16.9 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Schultz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:00 Away W 2-1 12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 8:11 Home L 4-3 OT 12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:56 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:11 Away L 2-0 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 16:31 Away L 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:42 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:48 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 16:18 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:54 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 17:12 Away W 4-3

Kraken vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

