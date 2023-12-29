The Seattle Kraken (13-14-9, riding a three-game winning streak) host the Philadelphia Flyers (19-11-4) at Climate Pledge Arena. The contest on Friday, December 29 starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW.

In the last 10 contests, the Kraken have a record of 5-2-3. They have put up 27 goals, while allowing their opponents to score 19. They have gone on the power play 25 times during that span, and have capitalized with four goals (16.0% of opportunities).

Here is our prediction for who will capture the victory in Friday's matchup.

Kraken vs. Flyers Predictions for Friday

Our computer projections model for this contest expects a final score of Kraken 4, Flyers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (-130)

Kraken (-130) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Flyers (+1.5)

Kraken vs Flyers Additional Info

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken are 3-9-12 in overtime matchups on their way to a 13-14-9 overall record.

In the 15 games Seattle has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 7-3-5 record (good for 19 points).

In the eight games this season the Kraken registered just one goal, they finished 0-7-1.

Seattle has finished 2-2-2 in the six games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering six points).

The Kraken have scored more than two goals in 19 games (11-2-6, 28 points).

In the 13 games when Seattle has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 5-3-5 to register 15 points.

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Seattle is 6-6-5 (17 points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents 17 times, and went 6-8-3 (15 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Kraken Rank Kraken AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 28th 2.67 Goals Scored 3 21st 12th 3.03 Goals Allowed 2.71 8th 25th 29.6 Shots 32.6 7th 9th 29.4 Shots Allowed 28.6 5th 17th 20.37% Power Play % 11.21% 31st 19th 79.05% Penalty Kill % 86.11% 4th

Kraken vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

