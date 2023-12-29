Kraken vs. Flyers December 29 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:00 AM AKST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Keep an eye on Vince Dunn and Travis Konecny in particular on Friday, when the Seattle Kraken meet the Philadelphia Flyers at Climate Pledge Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.
Kraken vs. Flyers Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Kraken (-130)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,NBCS-PH+,ROOT Sports NW
Kraken Players to Watch
- One of Seattle's most productive offensive players this season is Dunn, with 29 points (five goals, 24 assists) and an average ice time of 23:29 per game.
- Through 36 games, Oliver Bjorkstrand has scored 11 goals and picked up 16 assists.
- Jared McCann's total of 22 points is via 14 goals and eight assists.
- In 17 games, Philipp Grubauer's record is 5-9-1. He has conceded 50 goals (3.25 goals against average) and has made 382 saves.
Flyers Players to Watch
- Konecny is a key offensive option for Philadelphia, with 29 points this season, as he has put up 16 goals and 13 assists in 34 games.
- Joel Farabee has made a major impact for Philadelphia this season with 24 points (12 goals and 12 assists).
- This season, Travis Sanheim has four goals and 20 assists, for a season point total of 24.
- In the crease, Philadelphia's Samuel Ersson is 9-4-2 this season, collecting 340 saves and giving up 37 goals (2.5 goals against average) with a .902 save percentage (36th in the league).
Kraken vs. Flyers Stat Comparison
|Kraken Rank
|Kraken AVG
|Flyers AVG
|Flyers Rank
|28th
|2.67
|Goals Scored
|3
|21st
|12th
|3.03
|Goals Allowed
|2.71
|8th
|25th
|29.6
|Shots
|32.6
|7th
|9th
|29.4
|Shots Allowed
|28.6
|5th
|17th
|20.37%
|Power Play %
|11.21%
|31st
|19th
|79.05%
|Penalty Kill %
|86.11%
|4th
