Kraken vs. Flyers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:46 AM AKST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Seattle Kraken (13-14-9) will attempt to prolong a three-game win streak when they take on the Philadelphia Flyers (19-11-4) at home on Friday, December 29 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Kraken vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Kraken (-130)
|Flyers (+110)
|6
|Kraken (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken are 5-5 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Seattle is 3-2 (winning 60.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Kraken a 56.5% chance to win.
- In 20 games this season, Seattle and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Kraken vs Flyers Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Kraken vs. Flyers Rankings
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|Flyers Total (Rank)
|96 (27th)
|Goals
|102 (22nd)
|109 (18th)
|Goals Allowed
|92 (8th)
|22 (16th)
|Power Play Goals
|12 (30th)
|22 (17th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|15 (4th)
Kraken Advanced Stats
- Seattle is 8-2-0 against the spread, and 5-2-3 overall, in its last 10 games.
- Three of Seattle's past 10 contests went over.
- The average amount of goals in the Kraken's past 10 games is 0.1 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- During their past 10 games, the Kraken's goals per game average is equal to their season-long average.
- The Kraken offense's 96 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 27th in the league.
- On defense, the Kraken have conceded 109 goals (3.0 per game) to rank 18th in league play.
- They're ranked 25th in the league with a -13 goal differential .
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.