Player prop betting options for Vince Dunn, Travis Konecny and others are available in the Seattle Kraken-Philadelphia Flyers matchup at Climate Pledge Arena on Friday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.

Kraken vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kraken vs. Flyers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

One of Seattle's top offensive players this season is Dunn, who has scored 29 points in 36 games (five goals and 24 assists).

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flames Dec. 27 0 1 1 0 at Ducks Dec. 23 1 2 3 3 at Kings Dec. 20 0 0 0 0 at Stars Dec. 18 0 0 0 1 vs. Kings Dec. 16 0 1 1 1

Oliver Bjorkstrand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Oliver Bjorkstrand has 11 goals and 16 assists to total 27 points (0.8 per game).

Bjorkstrand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flames Dec. 27 0 0 0 2 at Ducks Dec. 23 1 0 1 2 at Kings Dec. 20 0 0 0 0 at Stars Dec. 18 0 1 1 5 vs. Kings Dec. 16 1 0 1 4

Jared McCann Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +225, Under Odds: -333)

Jared McCann's 22 points this season have come via 14 goals and eight assists.

McCann Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flames Dec. 27 0 1 1 1 at Ducks Dec. 23 0 1 1 3 at Kings Dec. 20 0 0 0 0 at Stars Dec. 18 0 0 0 0 vs. Kings Dec. 16 0 1 1 3

NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers

Travis Konecny Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

Konecny's 29 points are important for Philadelphia. He has 16 goals and 13 assists in 34 games.

Konecny Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canucks Dec. 28 0 1 1 2 at Red Wings Dec. 22 0 1 1 4 vs. Predators Dec. 21 0 0 0 6 at Devils Dec. 19 0 1 1 1 vs. Red Wings Dec. 16 0 1 1 4

Joel Farabee Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +260, Under Odds: -385)

Joel Farabee has helped lead the attack for Philadelphia this season with 12 goals and 12 assists.

Farabee Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canucks Dec. 28 1 1 2 1 at Red Wings Dec. 22 0 2 2 1 vs. Predators Dec. 21 0 0 0 2 at Devils Dec. 19 0 1 1 2 vs. Red Wings Dec. 16 0 0 0 4

