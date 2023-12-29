The Portland Trail Blazers, Malcolm Brogdon included, hit the court versus the San Antonio Spurs on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 118-105 loss to the Spurs (his previous game) Brogdon posted 29 points, six rebounds and six assists.

In this article we will break down Brogdon's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Malcolm Brogdon Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 16.0 13.7 Rebounds 5.5 3.7 3.0 Assists 7.5 5.7 4.8 PRA -- 25.4 21.5 PR -- 19.7 16.7 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Brogdon's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Malcolm Brogdon Insights vs. the Spurs

Brogdon is responsible for attempting 11.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.3 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 13.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.2 per game.

The Trail Blazers rank 19th in possessions per game with 102.6. His opponents, the Spurs, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th with 105.5 possessions per contest.

Conceding 122.6 points per game, the Spurs are the 27th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

Conceding 46.7 rebounds per game, the Spurs are the 29th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Spurs are the 28th-ranked team in the league, conceding 28.3 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Spurs are ranked last in the NBA, giving up 14.4 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Malcolm Brogdon vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/28/2023 37 29 6 6 6 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.