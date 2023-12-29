Oliver Bjorkstrand and the Seattle Kraken will play the Philadelphia Flyers at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, at Climate Pledge Arena. If you're thinking about a wager on Bjorkstrand against the Flyers, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Oliver Bjorkstrand vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bjorkstrand Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Bjorkstrand has a plus-minus of -3, while averaging 16:53 on the ice per game.

Bjorkstrand has netted a goal in a game 10 times this year in 36 games played, including multiple goals once.

Bjorkstrand has a point in 18 games this season (out of 36), including multiple points five times.

Bjorkstrand has an assist in 12 of 36 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Bjorkstrand's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

There is a 33.3% chance of Bjorkstrand having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bjorkstrand Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have given up 92 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +10 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 36 Games 2 27 Points 2 11 Goals 1 16 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.