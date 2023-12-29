The Portland Trail Blazers (8-22) square off against the San Antonio Spurs (5-25) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. The matchup airs on ROOT Sports NW+ and BSSW.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Trail Blazers vs. Spurs matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW+ and BSSW

ROOT Sports NW+ and BSSW Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Trail Blazers Moneyline Spurs Moneyline BetMGM Trail Blazers (-5.5) 230.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Trail Blazers (-5) 230.5 -215 +180 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trail Blazers vs Spurs Additional Info

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers' -185 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 108.6 points per game (29th in the NBA) while allowing 114.8 per contest (18th in the league).

The Spurs' -345 scoring differential (being outscored by 11.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 111.1 points per game (25th in NBA) while giving up 122.6 per contest (27th in league).

These teams are scoring 219.7 points per game between them, 10.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams average 237.4 points per game combined, 6.9 more points than this contest's over/under.

Portland has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

San Antonio has covered 12 times in 30 games with a spread this season.

Trail Blazers and Spurs NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Trail Blazers +100000 +20000 - Spurs +100000 +50000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.