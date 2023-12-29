The Portland Trail Blazers (8-22) have five players on the injury report for their matchup against the San Antonio Spurs (5-25) at Moda Center on Friday, December 29 at 10:00 PM ET.

The Spurs will try for another victory over the Trail Blazers following a 118-105 win on Thursday. Victor Wembanyama led the way with a team-high 30 points in the victory for the Spurs, while Malcolm Brogdon put up 29 points in the loss for the Trail Blazers.

Trail Blazers vs Spurs Additional Info

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Shaedon Sharpe SG Out Adductor 16.8 5.3 3.3 Deandre Ayton C Out Knee 13.1 10.8 1.6 Robert Williams III C Out For Season Knee 6.8 6.3 0.8 Anfernee Simons SG Out Illness 27.1 3.1 5.3 Duop Reath C Out Back 8.6 3.1 1.0

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Spurs Injuries: Devonte' Graham: Out (Illness), Charles Bassey: Out For Season (Knee)

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW+ and BSSW

ROOT Sports NW+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Trail Blazers -5.5 226.5

