The Portland Trail Blazers (8-22) face the San Antonio Spurs (5-25) on December 29, 2023. The matchup airs on ROOT Sports NW+ and BSSW.

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Trail Blazers vs Spurs Additional Info

Trail Blazers Stats Insights

The Trail Blazers are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points lower than the 48.8% the Spurs allow to opponents.

Portland is 3-3 when it shoots better than 48.8% from the field.

The Trail Blazers are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 20th.

The Trail Blazers score 108.6 points per game, 14 fewer points than the 122.6 the Spurs allow.

When Portland puts up more than 122.6 points, it is 1-1.

Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Trail Blazers have played better when playing at home this season, scoring 109 points per game, compared to 108.2 per game in away games.

Portland gives up 115.4 points per game in home games, compared to 114.1 in away games.

When playing at home, the Trail Blazers are averaging 0.8 more three-pointers per game (12.7) than in away games (11.9). However, they have a lower three-point percentage at home (34.2%) compared to on the road (36.4%).

Trail Blazers Injuries