How to Watch the Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:32 PM AKST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Portland Trail Blazers (8-22) face the San Antonio Spurs (5-25) on December 29, 2023. The matchup airs on ROOT Sports NW+ and BSSW.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Trail Blazers and Spurs.
Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
Trail Blazers Stats Insights
- The Trail Blazers are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points lower than the 48.8% the Spurs allow to opponents.
- Portland is 3-3 when it shoots better than 48.8% from the field.
- The Trail Blazers are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 20th.
- The Trail Blazers score 108.6 points per game, 14 fewer points than the 122.6 the Spurs allow.
- When Portland puts up more than 122.6 points, it is 1-1.
Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Trail Blazers have played better when playing at home this season, scoring 109 points per game, compared to 108.2 per game in away games.
- Portland gives up 115.4 points per game in home games, compared to 114.1 in away games.
- When playing at home, the Trail Blazers are averaging 0.8 more three-pointers per game (12.7) than in away games (11.9). However, they have a lower three-point percentage at home (34.2%) compared to on the road (36.4%).
Trail Blazers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Robert Williams III
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Anfernee Simons
|Questionable
|Illness
|Shaedon Sharpe
|Questionable
|Adductor
|Deandre Ayton
|Questionable
|Knee
|Duop Reath
|Questionable
|Back
