Jerami Grant, Top Trail Blazers Players to Watch vs. the Spurs - December 29
Jerami Grant is a player to watch when the Portland Trail Blazers (8-22) and the San Antonio Spurs (5-25) go head to head at Moda Center on Friday. Gametime is scheduled for 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Spurs
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Moda Center
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW+, BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Trail Blazers' Last Game
The Spurs defeated the Trail Blazers, 118-105, on Thursday. Victor Wembanyama scored a team-high 30 points for the Spurs, and Malcolm Brogdon had 29 for the Trail Blazers.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Malcolm Brogdon
|29
|6
|6
|1
|0
|6
|Jerami Grant
|29
|10
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Scoot Henderson
|25
|3
|4
|1
|0
|3
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Grant posts 22.2 points, 3.9 boards and 2.6 assists per contest, making 45.5% of shots from the field and 40.6% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Brogdon's numbers for the season are 16 points, 3.7 boards and 5.7 assists per game, shooting 43.8% from the field and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jabari Walker is averaging 7.5 points, 0.7 assists and 5.2 boards per game.
- Toumani Camara's numbers for the season are 6.8 points, 0.9 assists and 4.6 boards per contest.
- Matisse Thybulle's numbers for the season are 6 points, 1.2 assists and 2.2 boards per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anfernee Simons
|25.2
|3.1
|5
|0.8
|0.1
|3.4
|Scoot Henderson
|14.6
|2.6
|4.7
|0.6
|0.3
|1.3
|Jerami Grant
|15.8
|2.9
|2.5
|0.2
|0.3
|1.4
|Malcolm Brogdon
|11.2
|2.6
|4
|0.6
|0.1
|2.1
|Jabari Walker
|8.1
|6
|0.8
|0.5
|0.4
|0.5
