Jerami Grant is a player to watch when the Portland Trail Blazers (8-22) and the San Antonio Spurs (5-25) go head to head at Moda Center on Friday. Gametime is scheduled for 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Spurs

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW+, BSSW

ROOT Sports NW+, BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trail Blazers' Last Game

The Spurs defeated the Trail Blazers, 118-105, on Thursday. Victor Wembanyama scored a team-high 30 points for the Spurs, and Malcolm Brogdon had 29 for the Trail Blazers.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Malcolm Brogdon 29 6 6 1 0 6 Jerami Grant 29 10 5 0 0 1 Scoot Henderson 25 3 4 1 0 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Grant posts 22.2 points, 3.9 boards and 2.6 assists per contest, making 45.5% of shots from the field and 40.6% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Brogdon's numbers for the season are 16 points, 3.7 boards and 5.7 assists per game, shooting 43.8% from the field and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jabari Walker is averaging 7.5 points, 0.7 assists and 5.2 boards per game.

Toumani Camara's numbers for the season are 6.8 points, 0.9 assists and 4.6 boards per contest.

Matisse Thybulle's numbers for the season are 6 points, 1.2 assists and 2.2 boards per game.

Watch Grant, Wembanyama and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anfernee Simons 25.2 3.1 5 0.8 0.1 3.4 Scoot Henderson 14.6 2.6 4.7 0.6 0.3 1.3 Jerami Grant 15.8 2.9 2.5 0.2 0.3 1.4 Malcolm Brogdon 11.2 2.6 4 0.6 0.1 2.1 Jabari Walker 8.1 6 0.8 0.5 0.4 0.5

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.