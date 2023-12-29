The Seattle Kraken's upcoming game against the Philadelphia Flyers is scheduled for Friday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Yanni Gourde find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Yanni Gourde score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Gourde stats and insights

  • Gourde has scored in four of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 5.3% of them.

Flyers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Flyers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 92 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have three shutouts, and they average 16.9 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Gourde recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:46 Away W 2-1
12/23/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:54 Away W 3-2
12/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:44 Away W 2-1
12/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:24 Away L 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 19:26 Home L 3-2 SO
12/14/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 15:22 Home W 7-1
12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:15 Home W 4-0
12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:05 Home L 3-0
12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:12 Home L 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:58 Home L 2-1

Kraken vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

