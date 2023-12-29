Yanni Gourde will be among those on the ice Friday when his Seattle Kraken play the Philadelphia Flyers at Climate Pledge Arena. There are prop bets for Gourde available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Yanni Gourde vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Gourde Season Stats Insights

Gourde has averaged 17:59 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -7).

In four of 36 games this year, Gourde has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Gourde has a point in 10 of 36 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In seven of 36 games this year, Gourde has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Gourde hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Gourde has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Gourde Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have conceded 92 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +10.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 36 Games 2 12 Points 3 4 Goals 2 8 Assists 1

