Will Colby Parkinson pay out his Week 17 anytime TD player prop when the Seattle Seahawks play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant stats.

Will Colby Parkinson score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a TD)

Parkinson's 27 targets have led to 20 grabs for 201 yards (15.5 per game) and two scores.

In two of 12 games this season, Parkinson has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.

Colby Parkinson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 2 1 8 0 Week 2 @Lions 3 2 41 0 Week 3 Panthers 4 3 38 0 Week 4 @Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Bengals 5 3 19 0 Week 7 Cardinals 2 2 26 0 Week 9 @Ravens 1 1 6 0 Week 10 Commanders 1 1 3 0 Week 12 49ers 1 1 9 0 Week 14 @49ers 2 2 28 1 Week 15 Eagles 1 1 6 0 Week 16 @Titans 4 3 17 1

