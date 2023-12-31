D.K. Metcalf did not participate in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks play the Pittsburgh Steelers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. All of Metcalf's stats can be found below.

Rep D.K. Metcalf and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Metcalf's season stats include 998 yards on 60 receptions (16.6 per catch) and eight touchdowns. He has been targeted 105 times.

Keep an eye on Metcalf's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

D.K. Metcalf Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Back

The Seahawks have four other receivers on the injury list this week: Jake Bobo (LP/knee): 17 Rec; 183 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Noah Fant (DNP/knee): 27 Rec; 355 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs D'Wayne Eskridge (DNP/ribs): 0 Rec Jaxon Smith-Njigba (LP/knee): 59 Rec; 602 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 17 Injury Reports

Seahawks vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Metcalf 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 105 60 998 319 8 16.6

Metcalf Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 5 3 47 1 Week 2 @Lions 6 6 75 0 Week 3 Panthers 8 6 112 0 Week 4 @Giants 4 3 34 1 Week 6 @Bengals 9 4 69 0 Week 8 Browns 14 5 67 0 Week 9 @Ravens 4 1 50 0 Week 10 Commanders 12 7 98 0 Week 11 @Rams 9 5 94 1 Week 12 49ers 9 3 32 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 8 6 134 3 Week 14 @49ers 5 2 52 1 Week 15 Eagles 6 5 78 0 Week 16 @Titans 6 4 56 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.