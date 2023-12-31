Will D.K. Metcalf Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
D.K. Metcalf did not participate in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks play the Pittsburgh Steelers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. All of Metcalf's stats can be found below.
Metcalf's season stats include 998 yards on 60 receptions (16.6 per catch) and eight touchdowns. He has been targeted 105 times.
D.K. Metcalf Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Back
- The Seahawks have four other receivers on the injury list this week:
- Jake Bobo (LP/knee): 17 Rec; 183 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- Noah Fant (DNP/knee): 27 Rec; 355 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- D'Wayne Eskridge (DNP/ribs): 0 Rec
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba (LP/knee): 59 Rec; 602 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
Week 17 Injury Reports
Seahawks vs. Steelers Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Metcalf 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|105
|60
|998
|319
|8
|16.6
Metcalf Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Rams
|5
|3
|47
|1
|Week 2
|@Lions
|6
|6
|75
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|8
|6
|112
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|4
|3
|34
|1
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|9
|4
|69
|0
|Week 8
|Browns
|14
|5
|67
|0
|Week 9
|@Ravens
|4
|1
|50
|0
|Week 10
|Commanders
|12
|7
|98
|0
|Week 11
|@Rams
|9
|5
|94
|1
|Week 12
|49ers
|9
|3
|32
|0
|Week 13
|@Cowboys
|8
|6
|134
|3
|Week 14
|@49ers
|5
|2
|52
|1
|Week 15
|Eagles
|6
|5
|78
|0
|Week 16
|@Titans
|6
|4
|56
|1
