When the Seattle Seahawks and the Pittsburgh Steelers match up in Week 17 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, will D.K. Metcalf score a touchdown? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Will D.K. Metcalf score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a TD)

Metcalf has reeled in 60 balls, with a team-best 998 yards receiving plus eight TDs. He is averaging 71.3 yards per game.

Metcalf has hauled in a touchdown pass in six of 14 games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

D.K. Metcalf Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 5 3 47 1 Week 2 @Lions 6 6 75 0 Week 3 Panthers 8 6 112 0 Week 4 @Giants 4 3 34 1 Week 6 @Bengals 9 4 69 0 Week 8 Browns 14 5 67 0 Week 9 @Ravens 4 1 50 0 Week 10 Commanders 12 7 98 0 Week 11 @Rams 9 5 94 1 Week 12 49ers 9 3 32 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 8 6 134 3 Week 14 @49ers 5 2 52 1 Week 15 Eagles 6 5 78 0 Week 16 @Titans 6 4 56 1

