Will Geno Smith Score a Touchdown Against the Steelers in Week 17?
With the Seattle Seahawks taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), is Geno Smith a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Will Geno Smith score a touchdown against the Steelers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a TD)
- Smith has 94 yards on 31 carries (7.2 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
- Smith has one rushing TD in 13 games.
Geno Smith Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Rams
|16
|26
|112
|1
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|32
|41
|328
|2
|0
|3
|20
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|23
|36
|296
|1
|1
|4
|-4
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|13
|20
|110
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|27
|41
|326
|0
|2
|4
|20
|0
|Week 7
|Cardinals
|18
|24
|219
|2
|1
|6
|10
|0
|Week 8
|Browns
|23
|37
|254
|2
|2
|2
|-3
|0
|Week 9
|@Ravens
|13
|28
|157
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0
|Week 10
|Commanders
|31
|47
|369
|2
|0
|1
|13
|0
|Week 11
|@Rams
|22
|34
|233
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 12
|49ers
|18
|27
|180
|0
|1
|4
|21
|0
|Week 13
|@Cowboys
|23
|41
|334
|3
|1
|2
|6
|1
|Week 16
|@Titans
|25
|36
|227
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
