Jake Bobo was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks' Week 17 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Bobo's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Entering Week 17, Bobo has 17 receptions for 183 yards -- 10.8 yards per catch -- and two receiving touchdowns, plus one carry for three yards one touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 23 occasions.

Jake Bobo Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Seahawks have four other receivers on the injury list this week: Tyler Lockett (LP/rest): 76 Rec; 813 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs Noah Fant (DNP/knee): 27 Rec; 355 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs D'Wayne Eskridge (DNP/ribs): 0 Rec Jaxon Smith-Njigba (LP/knee): 59 Rec; 602 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs



Week 17 Injury Reports

Seahawks vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Bobo 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 23 17 183 79 2 10.8

Bobo Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Lions 1 1 3 0 Week 3 Panthers 2 1 5 1 Week 4 @Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Bengals 2 2 43 0 Week 7 Cardinals 5 4 61 1 Week 8 Browns 2 2 23 0 Week 10 Commanders 2 2 13 0 Week 11 @Rams 2 1 8 0 Week 12 49ers 1 1 6 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 1 1 9 0 Week 15 Eagles 1 1 4 0 Week 16 @Titans 3 1 8 0

