Jaxon Smith-Njigba was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks' Week 17 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers begins at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Smith-Njigba's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Smith-Njigba's season stats include 602 yards on 59 receptions (10.2 per catch) and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 86 times.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

There are four other pass catchers on the injury report for the Seahawks this week: Tyler Lockett (LP/rest): 76 Rec; 813 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs Jake Bobo (LP/knee): 17 Rec; 183 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Noah Fant (DNP/knee): 27 Rec; 355 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs D'Wayne Eskridge (DNP/ribs): 0 Rec



Week 17 Injury Reports

Seahawks vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Smith-Njigba 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 86 59 602 357 3 10.2

Smith-Njigba Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 5 3 13 0 Week 2 @Lions 6 5 34 0 Week 3 Panthers 3 1 10 0 Week 4 @Giants 6 3 5 0 Week 6 @Bengals 5 4 48 0 Week 7 Cardinals 7 4 63 1 Week 8 Browns 4 3 36 1 Week 9 @Ravens 7 6 63 0 Week 10 Commanders 5 4 53 0 Week 11 @Rams 6 3 40 0 Week 12 49ers 3 2 41 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 11 7 62 0 Week 14 @49ers 7 4 25 0 Week 15 Eagles 4 4 48 1 Week 16 @Titans 7 6 61 0

