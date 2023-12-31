January 1 NBA Power Rankings: Who is #1 this Week?
Which NBA teams are currently the leading contenders at the top, and which teams are at the bottom? To get you caught up on where every team stands, take a look at our power rankings below.
NBA Power Rankings
1. Boston Celtics
- Current Record: 26-6 | Projected Record: 75-7
- Odds to Win Finals: +350
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th
- Last Game: W 134-101 vs Spurs
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Thunder
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: BSOK, NBCS-BOS (Watch this game on Fubo)
2. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Current Record: 22-9 | Projected Record: 69-13
- Odds to Win Finals: +3000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th
- Last Game: W 124-108 vs Nets
Next Game
- Opponent: Celtics
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: BSOK, NBCS-BOS (Watch this game on Fubo)
3. Philadelphia 76ers
- Current Record: 22-10 | Projected Record: 69-13
- Odds to Win Finals: +1400
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th
- Last Game: L 105-92 vs Bulls
Next Game
- Opponent: Bulls
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-PH+, NBCS-CHI (Watch this game on Fubo)
4. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Current Record: 24-7 | Projected Record: 68-14
- Odds to Win Finals: +1800
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th
- Last Game: W 108-106 vs Lakers
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Knicks
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1
- TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, BSN (Watch this game on Fubo)
5. Denver Nuggets
- Current Record: 23-11 | Projected Record: 64-18
- Odds to Win Finals: +400
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th
- Last Game: L 119-93 vs Thunder
Next Game
- Opponent: Hornets
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2
- TV Channel: ALT, BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)
6. Milwaukee Bucks
- Current Record: 24-8 | Projected Record: 63-19
- Odds to Win Finals: +450
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th
- Last Game: W 119-111 vs Cavaliers
Next Game
- Opponent: Pacers
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2
- TV Channel: BSWI, BSIN (Watch this game on Fubo)
7. Los Angeles Clippers
- Current Record: 19-12 | Projected Record: 55-27
- Odds to Win Finals: +1200
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd
- Last Game: W 117-106 vs Grizzlies
Next Game
- Opponent: Heat
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSUN (Watch this game on Fubo)
8. Houston Rockets
- Current Record: 15-15 | Projected Record: 51-31
- Odds to Win Finals: +12500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th
- Last Game: L 131-127 vs 76ers
Next Game
- Opponent: Pistons
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2
- TV Channel: Space City Home Network, BSDET (Watch this game on Fubo)
9. New Orleans Pelicans
- Current Record: 19-14 | Projected Record: 47-35
- Odds to Win Finals: +6600
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd
- Last Game: W 129-109 vs Lakers
Next Game
- Opponent: Nets
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: BSNO, YES (Watch this game on Fubo)
10. New York Knicks
- Current Record: 17-15 | Projected Record: 49-33
- Odds to Win Finals: +5000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th
- Last Game: L 140-126 vs Pacers
Next Game
- Opponent: Timberwolves
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1
- TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, BSN (Watch this game on Fubo)
11. Orlando Magic
- Current Record: 19-13 | Projected Record: 51-30
- Odds to Win Finals: +10000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th
- Last Game: L 112-107 vs Suns
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Warriors
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, BSFL (Watch this game on Fubo)
12. Dallas Mavericks
- Current Record: 19-14 | Projected Record: 46-36
- Odds to Win Finals: +2500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st
- Last Game: W 132-122 vs Warriors
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Jazz
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2
- TV Channel: KJZZ, BSSW (Watch this game on Fubo)
13. Golden State Warriors
- Current Record: 15-17 | Projected Record: 46-36
- Odds to Win Finals: +3000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd
- Last Game: L 132-122 vs Mavericks
Next Game
- Opponent: Magic
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, BSFL (Watch this game on Fubo)
14. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Current Record: 18-14 | Projected Record: 47-35
- Odds to Win Finals: +5000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd
- Last Game: L 119-111 vs Bucks
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Raptors
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2
- TV Channel: SportsNet, BSOH (Watch this game on Fubo)
15. Indiana Pacers
- Current Record: 17-14 | Projected Record: 43-40
- Odds to Win Finals: +8000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th
- Last Game: W 140-126 vs Knicks
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Bucks
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2
- TV Channel: BSWI, BSIN (Watch this game on Fubo)
16. Miami Heat
- Current Record: 19-13 | Projected Record: 46-36
- Odds to Win Finals: +4000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th
- Last Game: L 117-109 vs Jazz
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Clippers
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSUN (Watch this game on Fubo)
17. Sacramento Kings
- Current Record: 19-12 | Projected Record: 44-37
- Odds to Win Finals: +4000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th
- Last Game: W 123-92 vs Grizzlies
Next Game
- Opponent: Hornets
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)
18. Los Angeles Lakers
- Current Record: 17-17 | Projected Record: 42-41
- Odds to Win Finals: +1600
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th
- Last Game: L 129-109 vs Pelicans
Next Game
- Opponent: Heat
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA, BSSUN (Watch this game on Fubo)
19. Atlanta Hawks
- Current Record: 13-19 | Projected Record: 35-47
- Odds to Win Finals: +12500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th
- Last Game: W 130-126 vs Wizards
Next Game
- Opponent: Thunder
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: BSSE, BSOK (Watch this game on Fubo)
20. Phoenix Suns
- Current Record: 17-15 | Projected Record: 34-47
- Odds to Win Finals: +1000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th
- Last Game: W 112-107 vs Magic
Next Game
- Opponent: Trail Blazers
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2
- TV Channel: AZFamily, ROOT Sports NW+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
21. Brooklyn Nets
- Current Record: 15-18 | Projected Record: 38-44
- Odds to Win Finals: +30000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th
- Last Game: L 124-108 vs Thunder
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Pelicans
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: BSNO, YES (Watch this game on Fubo)
22. Chicago Bulls
- Current Record: 15-19 | Projected Record: 31-51
- Odds to Win Finals: +25000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th
- Last Game: W 105-92 vs 76ers
Next Game
- Opponent: @ 76ers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-PH+, NBCS-CHI (Watch this game on Fubo)
23. Toronto Raptors
- Current Record: 12-20 | Projected Record: 24-58
- Odds to Win Finals: +25000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th
- Last Game: L 129-127 vs Pistons
Next Game
- Opponent: Cavaliers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2
- TV Channel: SportsNet, BSOH (Watch this game on Fubo)
24. Utah Jazz
- Current Record: 14-19 | Projected Record: 23-59
- Odds to Win Finals: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th
- Last Game: W 117-109 vs Heat
Next Game
- Opponent: Mavericks
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2
- TV Channel: KJZZ, BSSW (Watch this game on Fubo)
25. Memphis Grizzlies
- Current Record: 10-22 | Projected Record: 22-59
- Odds to Win Finals: +10000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th
- Last Game: L 123-92 vs Kings
Next Game
- Opponent: Spurs
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: BSSE, BSSW (Watch this game on Fubo)
26. Portland Trail Blazers
- Current Record: 9-22 | Projected Record: 13-69
- Odds to Win Finals: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th
- Last Game: W 134-128 vs Spurs
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Suns
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2
- TV Channel: AZFamily, ROOT Sports NW+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
27. Washington Wizards
- Current Record: 6-26 | Projected Record: 11-71
- Odds to Win Finals: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th
- Last Game: L 130-126 vs Hawks
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Cavaliers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT (Watch this game on Fubo)
28. San Antonio Spurs
- Current Record: 5-27 | Projected Record: 8-74
- Odds to Win Finals: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st
- Last Game: L 134-101 vs Celtics
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Grizzlies
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: BSSE, BSSW (Watch this game on Fubo)
29. Charlotte Hornets
- Current Record: 7-23 | Projected Record: 8-74
- Odds to Win Finals: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th
- Last Game: L 133-119 vs Suns
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Nuggets
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2
- TV Channel: ALT, BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)
30. Detroit Pistons
- Current Record: 3-29 | Projected Record: 7-75
- Odds to Win Finals: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th
- Last Game: W 129-127 vs Raptors
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Rockets
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2
- TV Channel: Space City Home Network, BSDET (Watch this game on Fubo)
