Noah Fant did not participate in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks play the Pittsburgh Steelers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. Take a look at Fant's stats on this page.

Entering Week 17, Fant has 27 receptions for 355 yards -- 13.1 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 37 occasions.

Noah Fant Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Seahawks have four other receivers on the injury list this week: Tyler Lockett (LP/rest): 76 Rec; 813 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs Jake Bobo (LP/knee): 17 Rec; 183 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs D'Wayne Eskridge (DNP/ribs): 0 Rec Jaxon Smith-Njigba (LP/knee): 59 Rec; 602 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs



Week 17 Injury Reports

Seahawks vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Fant 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 37 27 355 156 0 13.1

Fant Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Lions 4 4 56 0 Week 3 Panthers 5 4 41 0 Week 4 @Giants 2 2 63 0 Week 6 @Bengals 1 1 9 0 Week 7 Cardinals 1 1 25 0 Week 8 Browns 3 2 32 0 Week 9 @Ravens 1 0 0 0 Week 10 Commanders 3 2 6 0 Week 11 @Rams 2 1 4 0 Week 12 49ers 2 2 25 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 4 3 43 0 Week 14 @49ers 4 2 35 0 Week 15 Eagles 5 3 16 0

