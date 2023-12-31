Noah Fant has a decent matchup when his Seattle Seahawks face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The Steelers have allowed 230.7 passing yards per game, 21st in the league.

Fant has a 355-yard year on 27 catches so far. He has been targeted on 37 occasions, and averages 25.4 yards.

Fant vs. the Steelers

Fant vs the Steelers (since 2021): 1 GP / 20 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 20 REC YPG / REC TD Pittsburgh has allowed five opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

17 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Steelers this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed at least two TD receptions to four opposing players on the season.

The 230.7 passing yards the Steelers concede per contest makes them the 21st-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

Opponents of the Steelers have totaled 21 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). The Steelers' defense is 22nd in the NFL in that category.

Noah Fant Receiving Props vs. the Steelers

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-110)

Fant Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Fant has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 57.1% of his games (eight of 14).

Fant has received 7.2% of his team's 514 passing attempts this season (37 targets).

He has been targeted 37 times this season, averaging 9.6 yards per target.

Having played 13 games this year, Fant has not had a TD reception.

Fant's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Eagles 12/18/2023 Week 15 5 TAR / 3 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 12/10/2023 Week 14 4 TAR / 2 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 11/30/2023 Week 13 4 TAR / 3 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 11/23/2023 Week 12 2 TAR / 2 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 11/19/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

