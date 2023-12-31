Our computer model projects a victory for the Seattle Seahawks when they play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lumen Field on Sunday, December 31 at 4:05 PM ET -- for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

The Seahawks are totaling 319.6 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 22nd in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 26th, allowing 358.6 yards per contest. The Steelers' offense has been bottom-five this season, generating 17.1 points per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank seventh with 19.4 points allowed per contest.

Seahawks vs. Steelers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Seahawks by 3.5) Toss Up (41) Seahawks 22, Steelers 18

Seahawks Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Seahawks' implied win probability is 64.9%.

Seattle has covered eight times in 15 chances against the spread this season.

The Seahawks have been favored by 3.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

So far this season, six of Seattle's 15 games have gone over the point total.

The over/under in this matchup is 41 points, 3.4 fewer than the average total in this season's Seahawks contests.

Steelers Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 40.0% chance of a victory for the Steelers.

Pittsburgh has compiled an 8-7-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Steelers have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread both times.

In 2023, five Pittsburgh games have gone over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 1.9 points higher than the average scoring total for Steelers games (39.1).

Seahawks vs. Steelers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Seattle 21.3 23.5 22.3 23.0 20.5 23.9 Pittsburgh 17.1 19.4 18.3 19.2 15.3 19.7

