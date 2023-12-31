Seahawks vs. Steelers Player Props & Odds – Week 17
Lumen Field is the venue where the Seattle Seahawks will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, December 31, 2023.
Before making a player prop wager, check out the player props for the best performers in this matchup between the Seahawks and the Steelers.
Kenneth Walker III Touchdown Odds
- Walker Odds to Score First TD: +550
- Walker Odds to Score Anytime TD: +250
Najee Harris Touchdown Odds
- Harris Odds to Score First TD: +800
- Harris Odds to Score Anytime TD: +410
More Seahawks Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Zach Charbonnet
|-
|21.5 (-114)
|-
|Noah Fant
|-
|-
|18.5 (-113)
|Tyler Lockett
|-
|-
|52.5 (-113)
|D.K. Metcalf
|-
|-
|63.5 (-113)
|Geno Smith
|240.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|-
|-
|43.5 (-113)
|Kenneth Walker III
|-
|63.5 (-114)
|12.5 (-114)
More Steelers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Allen Robinson II
|-
|-
|17.5 (-113)
|Mason Rudolph
|210.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Diontae Johnson
|-
|-
|44.5 (-113)
|Najee Harris
|-
|52.5 (-113)
|-
|George Pickens
|-
|-
|50.5 (-113)
|Pat Freiermuth
|-
|-
|23.5 (-113)
|Jaylen Warren
|-
|34.5 (-113)
|22.5 (-113)
