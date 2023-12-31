Seahawks vs. Steelers Injury Report — Week 17
The Seattle Seahawks' (8-7) injury report heading into their matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7) currently has 17 players. The matchup kicks at 4:05 PM on Sunday, December 31 from Lumen Field.
In their most recent game, the Seahawks beat the Tennessee Titans 20-17.
Their last time out, the Steelers deefated the Cincinnati Bengals 34-11.
Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|D'Wayne Eskridge
|WR
|Ribs
|Out
|Nick Bellore
|LB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Dre'Mont Jones
|DE
|Shoulder
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Frank Clark
|DE
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Mario Edwards Jr.
|DE
|Knee
|Out
|Jordyn Brooks
|LB
|Knee
|Out
|Tre Brown
|CB
|Heel
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jamal Adams
|SS
|Knee
|Out
|D.K. Metcalf
|WR
|Back
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Noah Fant
|TE
|Knee
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Damien Lewis
|OG
|Neck
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Anthony Bradford
|OG
|Elbow
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Devon Witherspoon
|CB
|Hip
|Questionable
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jake Bobo
|WR
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jason Peters
|OT
|Foot
|Out
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Kenny Pickett
|QB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|S
|Knee
|Out
|Elandon Roberts
|LB
|Pectoral
|Out
|Trenton Thompson
|DB
|Neck
|Out
Seahawks vs. Steelers Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Seahawks Season Insights
- The Seahawks are totaling 319.6 yards per game on offense (22nd in NFL), and they rank 26th on defense with 358.6 yards allowed per game.
- The Seahawks are putting up 21.3 points per game on offense (19th in NFL), and they rank 23rd defensively with 23.5 points allowed per game.
- The Seahawks are compiling 229.3 passing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 15th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 19th, allowing 229 passing yards per game.
- Seattle has been a bottom-five run offense this year, ranking fourth-worst with 90.3 rushing yards per game. On the defensive side of the ball, the Seahawks are ranked 27th in the NFL (129.6 rushing yards allowed per game).
- With 19 forced turnovers (21st in NFL) against 16 turnovers committed (seventh in NFL), the Seahawks' +3 turnover margin ranks 11th in the NFL.
Seahawks vs. Steelers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Seahawks (-4)
- Moneyline: Seahawks (-200), Steelers (+165)
- Total: 41 points
