Seahawks vs. Steelers: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 17
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:34 PM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
According to oddsmakers, the Seattle Seahawks (8-7) are less than a touchdown favorite (-3.5) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 against the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7). This game has a point total of 41.5.
The Seahawks' recent betting insights and trends can be found below before they face the Steelers. As the Steelers prepare for this matchup against the Seahawks, here are their betting trends and insights.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Seahawks vs. Steelers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Seattle Moneyline
|Pittsburgh Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Seahawks (-3.5)
|41.5
|-185
|+150
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Seahawks (-3.5)
|41.5
|-168
|+140
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 17 Odds
- Click here for Panthers vs Jaguars
- Click here for Falcons vs Bears
- Click here for Raiders vs Colts
- Click here for Rams vs Giants
- Click here for Titans vs Texans
Seattle vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Seahawks vs. Steelers Betting Insights
- So far this season, Seattle has put together an 8-6-1 record against the spread.
- The Seahawks have two wins ATS (2-3) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- The teams have hit the over in six of Seattle's 15 games with a set total.
- Pittsburgh's record against the spread in 2023 is 8-7-0.
- The Steelers are unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 3.5-point underdog or more this year.
- There have been five Pittsburgh games (out of 15) that went over the total this year.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.