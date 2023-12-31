Tyler Lockett was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks have a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. If you're looking for Lockett's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Looking at season stats, Lockett has been targeted 113 times and has 76 catches for 813 yards (10.7 per reception) and four TDs.

Tyler Lockett Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Rest

The Seahawks have listed four other receiviers on the injury report this week: Jake Bobo (LP/knee): 17 Rec; 183 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Noah Fant (DNP/knee): 27 Rec; 355 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs D'Wayne Eskridge (DNP/ribs): 0 Rec Jaxon Smith-Njigba (LP/knee): 59 Rec; 602 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs



Week 17 Injury Reports

Seahawks vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Lockett 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 113 76 813 203 4 10.7

Lockett Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 4 2 10 0 Week 2 @Lions 10 8 59 2 Week 3 Panthers 7 3 34 0 Week 4 @Giants 6 4 54 0 Week 6 @Bengals 8 6 94 0 Week 7 Cardinals 5 4 38 0 Week 8 Browns 9 8 81 1 Week 9 @Ravens 8 3 32 0 Week 10 Commanders 10 8 92 1 Week 11 @Rams 7 5 51 0 Week 12 49ers 5 3 30 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 8 5 47 0 Week 14 @49ers 6 6 89 0 Week 15 Eagles 9 3 21 0 Week 16 @Titans 11 8 81 0

