The Seattle Seahawks and the Pittsburgh Steelers are slated to meet in a Week 17 matchup at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Will Will Dissly score a touchdown in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent stats and trends.

Will Will Dissly score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)

Dissly has 14 catches on 19 targets for 126 yards, with an average of 10.5 yards per game.

Having played 11 games this year, Dissly has not had a TD reception.

Will Dissly Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 2 2 17 0 Week 2 @Lions 3 3 35 0 Week 6 @Bengals 1 1 4 0 Week 9 @Ravens 1 0 0 0 Week 10 Commanders 2 2 22 0 Week 11 @Rams 3 1 9 0 Week 12 49ers 1 1 21 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 2 0 0 0 Week 14 @49ers 1 1 3 0 Week 15 Eagles 2 2 9 0 Week 16 @Titans 1 1 6 0

