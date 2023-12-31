Will Zach Charbonnet Score a Touchdown Against the Steelers in Week 17?
The Seattle Seahawks and the Pittsburgh Steelers are scheduled to meet in a Week 17 matchup at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Will Zach Charbonnet hit paydirt in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent numbers and trends.
Will Zach Charbonnet score a touchdown against the Steelers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a TD)
- Charbonnet has rushed for 428 yards on 101 carries (30.6 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground this year.
- Charbonnet also has 26 catches this season for 142 yards (10.1 ypg).
- Charbonnet has one rushing touchdown this year.
Zach Charbonnet Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Rams
|3
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|4
|16
|0
|2
|14
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|9
|46
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|5
|31
|0
|1
|9
|0
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|2
|5
|0
|2
|14
|0
|Week 8
|Browns
|5
|53
|0
|2
|11
|0
|Week 9
|@Ravens
|4
|8
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Week 10
|Commanders
|6
|44
|0
|4
|18
|0
|Week 11
|@Rams
|15
|47
|0
|6
|22
|0
|Week 12
|49ers
|14
|47
|0
|4
|11
|0
|Week 13
|@Cowboys
|19
|60
|1
|1
|39
|0
|Week 14
|@49ers
|9
|44
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Week 15
|Eagles
|4
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Titans
|2
|0
|0
|1
|-4
|0
