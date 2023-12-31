The Seattle Seahawks and the Pittsburgh Steelers are scheduled to meet in a Week 17 matchup at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Will Zach Charbonnet hit paydirt in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent numbers and trends.

Will Zach Charbonnet score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a TD)

Charbonnet has rushed for 428 yards on 101 carries (30.6 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground this year.

Charbonnet also has 26 catches this season for 142 yards (10.1 ypg).

Charbonnet has one rushing touchdown this year.

Zach Charbonnet Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Rams 3 11 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Lions 4 16 0 2 14 0 Week 3 Panthers 9 46 0 1 -1 0 Week 4 @Giants 5 31 0 1 9 0 Week 6 @Bengals 2 5 0 2 14 0 Week 8 Browns 5 53 0 2 11 0 Week 9 @Ravens 4 8 0 1 5 0 Week 10 Commanders 6 44 0 4 18 0 Week 11 @Rams 15 47 0 6 22 0 Week 12 49ers 14 47 0 4 11 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 19 60 1 1 39 0 Week 14 @49ers 9 44 0 1 4 0 Week 15 Eagles 4 16 0 0 0 0 Week 16 @Titans 2 0 0 1 -4 0

