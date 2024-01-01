Can we count on Andre Burakovsky lighting the lamp when the Seattle Kraken clash with the Vegas Golden Knights at 3:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Andre Burakovsky score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Burakovsky stats and insights

Burakovsky is yet to score through eight games this season.

In one game against the Golden Knights this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Burakovsky has picked up one assist on the power play.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 102 total goals (2.8 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.5 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

