The Seattle Kraken's upcoming game against the Vegas Golden Knights is set for Monday at 3:00 PM ET. Will Brandon Tanev score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Brandon Tanev score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Tanev stats and insights

Tanev has scored in three of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Golden Knights this season, but has not scored.

Tanev has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up 102 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.5 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Tanev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:46 Home W 2-1 OT 12/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:34 Away W 2-1 12/23/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:21 Away W 3-2 12/20/2023 Kings 1 1 0 20:01 Away W 2-1 12/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:23 Away L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:03 Home L 3-2 SO 12/14/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 15:24 Home W 7-1 12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:52 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:26 Home L 3-0 12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:14 Home L 4-3 OT

Kraken vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

