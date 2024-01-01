On Monday at 3:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken match up against the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Jared McCann going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jared McCann score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

McCann stats and insights

  • McCann has scored in 13 of 36 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has scored one goal against the Golden Knights this season in one game (five shots).
  • He has six goals on the power play, and also three assists.
  • He has a 14.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • On defense, the Golden Knights are conceding 102 total goals (2.8 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.5 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

McCann recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:54 Home W 2-1 OT
12/27/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:00 Away W 2-1
12/23/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 15:01 Away W 3-2
12/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 9:10 Away L 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Kings 1 0 1 17:02 Home L 3-2 SO
12/14/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 17:04 Home W 7-1
12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:13 Home W 4-0
12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:41 Home L 3-0
12/9/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 19:00 Home L 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:08 Home L 2-1

Kraken vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

