The Phoenix Suns (17-15) have a home matchup with Jerami Grant and the Portland Trail Blazers (9-22) at Footprint Center on Monday, January 1. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET.

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Game Info

Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW+

AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW+ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center

Jerami Grant vs. Devin Booker Fantasy Comparison

Stat Jerami Grant Devin Booker Total Fantasy Pts 853.1 1034 Fantasy Pts Per Game 31.6 45 Fantasy Rank 14 52

Jerami Grant vs. Devin Booker Insights

Jerami Grant & the Trail Blazers

Grant's averages for the season are 22.4 points, 4 rebounds and 2.6 assists, making 45.7% of his shots from the field and 41.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per game.

The Trail Blazers put up 109.4 points per game (29th in league) while giving up 115.2 per contest (18th in NBA). They have a -179 scoring differential and have been outscored by 5.8 points per game.

The 41.8 rebounds per game Portland accumulates rank 24th in the league, 2.9 fewer than the 44.7 its opponents grab.

The Trail Blazers make 12.4 three-pointers per game (17th in the league) while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc (21st in NBA). They are making 1.6 more threes than their opponents, who drain 10.8 per game at 32.7%.

Portland forces 14.8 turnovers per game (third in league) while committing 14.2 (25th in NBA).

Devin Booker & the Suns

Devin Booker is averaging 27.1 points, 8 assists and 5.2 boards per contest.

The Suns average 115.4 points per game (14th in the league) while allowing 114.4 per outing (15th in the NBA). They have a +34 scoring differential overall.

Phoenix prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 3.1 boards. It is recording 43.8 rebounds per game (16th in the league) compared to its opponents' 40.7 per outing.

The Suns connect on 11.7 three-pointers per game (23rd in the league), while their opponents have made 12.7 on average.

Phoenix loses the turnover battle by 2.4 per game, committing 14.1 (23rd in the league) while its opponents average 11.7.

Jerami Grant vs. Devin Booker Advanced Stats

Stat Jerami Grant Devin Booker Plus/Minus Per Game -5.7 3.9 Usage Percentage 26% 30.9% True Shooting Pct 58.6% 59.8% Total Rebound Pct 6.4% 8.3% Assist Pct 12.3% 36.2%

