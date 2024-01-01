When the Seattle Kraken play the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday at 3:00 PM ET, will Jordan Eberle find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jordan Eberle score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Eberle stats and insights

In four of 33 games this season, Eberle has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Golden Knights this season in one game (three shots).

He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Eberle averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.6%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On defense, the Golden Knights are conceding 102 total goals (2.8 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.5 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Eberle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:23 Home W 2-1 OT 12/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:04 Away W 2-1 12/23/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:47 Away W 3-2 12/20/2023 Kings 1 1 0 17:31 Away W 2-1 12/18/2023 Stars 1 0 1 17:01 Away L 4-3 OT 12/14/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:43 Home W 7-1 12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:14 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:20 Home L 3-0 12/9/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 19:10 Home L 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:01 Home L 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.