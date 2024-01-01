Jordan Eberle and the Seattle Kraken will meet the Vegas Golden Knights at 3:00 PM ET on Monday, at T-Mobile Park. Looking to bet on Eberle's props? Here is some information to help you.

Jordan Eberle vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Kraken vs Golden Knights Game Info

Eberle Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Eberle has averaged 15:33 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -4.

In four of 33 games this year, Eberle has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Eberle has a point in 12 games this year (out of 33), including multiple points three times.

Eberle has an assist in 10 of 33 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Eberle's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 36.4% of Eberle going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Eberle Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 102 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +21.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 33 Games 5 16 Points 2 4 Goals 1 12 Assists 1

