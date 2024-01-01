On Monday at 3:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken go head to head against the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Justin Schultz going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Justin Schultz score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Schultz stats and insights

In three of 29 games this season, Schultz has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Golden Knights this season in one game (one shot).

Schultz has picked up three assists on the power play.

Schultz averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.8%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 102 total goals (2.8 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.5 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Schultz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 16:17 Home W 2-1 OT 12/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:00 Away W 2-1 12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 8:11 Home L 4-3 OT 12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:56 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:11 Away L 2-0 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 16:31 Away L 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:42 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:48 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 16:18 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:54 Home L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.