For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Seattle Kraken and the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday at 3:00 PM ET, is Kailer Yamamoto a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Kailer Yamamoto score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Yamamoto stats and insights

In six of 37 games this season, Yamamoto has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Golden Knights this season in one game (one shot).

Yamamoto has picked up two goals and two assists on the power play.

He has a 17.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 102 total goals (2.8 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.5 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Yamamoto recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 10:21 Home W 2-1 OT 12/27/2023 Flames 1 1 0 11:16 Away W 2-1 12/23/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:36 Away W 3-2 12/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:04 Away W 2-1 12/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:20 Away L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:35 Home L 3-2 SO 12/14/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 15:20 Home W 7-1 12/12/2023 Panthers 2 1 1 10:46 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:54 Home L 3-0 12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:17 Home L 4-3 OT

Kraken vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

