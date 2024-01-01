Having taken four straight, the Seattle Kraken welcome in the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, starting at 3:00 PM ET.

The Kraken's game against the Golden Knights can be watched on TNT and Max, so tune in to take in the action.

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Kraken vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Kraken vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/10/2023 Golden Knights Kraken 4-1 VEG

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have conceded 110 total goals this season (3.0 per game), 13th in the league.

The Kraken's 98 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 28th in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Kraken have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 6-1-3 record.

On the defensive end, the Kraken have given up 1.8 goals per game (18 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) over that span.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Vince Dunn 37 6 24 30 22 20 - Oliver Bjorkstrand 37 11 18 29 16 27 33.3% Jared McCann 36 14 8 22 15 11 55.8% Eeli Tolvanen 37 9 12 21 12 15 42.1% Matthew Beniers 37 5 13 18 17 23 45.5%

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights rank 11th in goals against, giving up 102 total goals (2.8 per game) in NHL action.

The Golden Knights score the sixth-most goals in the league (123 total, 3.3 per game).

Over the past 10 contests, the Golden Knights have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Golden Knights have given up 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) during that stretch.

Golden Knights Key Players