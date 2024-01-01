Mark Stone and Oliver Bjorkstrand are two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the Vegas Golden Knights face the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Park on Monday, January 1 at 3:00 PM ET.

Kraken vs. Golden Knights Game Information

Kraken Players to Watch

Vince Dunn is among the top options on offense for Seattle, with 30 points this season, as he has recorded six goals and 24 assists in 37 games.

Bjorkstrand is a top contributor for Seattle, with 29 total points this season. In 37 games, he has netted 11 goals and provided 18 assists.

This season, Seattle's Jared McCann has 22 points (14 goals, eight assists) this season.

In the crease, Philipp Grubauer's record stands at 5-9-1 on the season, giving up 50 goals (3.2 goals against average) and compiling 382 saves with an .884% save percentage (62nd in the league).

Golden Knights Players to Watch

Jack Eichel is one of Vegas' top contributors (40 points), via collected 16 goals and 24 assists.

Stone has picked up 37 points (one per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 25 assists.

William Karlsson has posted 15 goals and 17 assists for Vegas.

Jiri Patera (1-2-0) has a goals against average of 4.0 on the season. His .898% save percentage ranks 44th in the NHL.

Kraken vs. Golden Knights Stat Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 12th 3.32 Goals Scored 2.65 28th 9th 2.76 Goals Allowed 2.97 12th 8th 32.3 Shots 29.6 24th 14th 30.1 Shots Allowed 29.4 10th 12th 22.39% Power Play % 20.91% 15th 12th 81.48% Penalty Kill % 79.63% 15th

