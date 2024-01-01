Malcolm Brogdon and his Portland Trail Blazers teammates will face the Phoenix Suns on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

Brogdon, in his last time out, had 27 points and seven assists in a 134-128 win over the Spurs.

Below, we break down Brogdon's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Malcolm Brogdon Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 16.4 13.9 Rebounds 4.5 3.6 2.8 Assists 6.5 5.8 4.9 PRA -- 25.8 21.6 PR -- 20 16.7 3PM 2.5 2.3 2.6



Malcolm Brogdon Insights vs. the Suns

This season, Brogdon has made 6.0 field goals per game, which adds up to 11.5% of his team's total makes.

Brogdon is averaging 5.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.4% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Brogdon's opponents, the Suns, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 21st, averaging 101.3 possessions per game, while his Trail Blazers average 102.6 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

Conceding 114.4 points per game, the Suns are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the glass, the Suns are ranked No. 1 in the NBA, conceding 40.7 rebounds per game.

The Suns are the eighth-ranked team in the league, giving up 25.2 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Suns are ranked 14th in the league, conceding 12.7 makes per game.

Malcolm Brogdon vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/19/2023 32 14 4 4 4 0 0 11/21/2023 25 19 1 5 4 0 0

