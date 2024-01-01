Matthew Beniers will be among those on the ice Monday when his Seattle Kraken meet the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park. Looking to bet on Beniers' props? Here is some information to assist you.

Matthew Beniers vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Kraken vs Golden Knights Game Info

Beniers Season Stats Insights

In 37 games this season, Beniers has a plus-minus rating of -15, while averaging 18:16 on the ice per game.

Beniers has a goal in five games this year through 37 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Beniers has a point in 12 of 37 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

Beniers has an assist in 10 of 37 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Beniers has an implied probability of 51.2% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Beniers has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Beniers Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 102 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +21.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 37 Games 5 18 Points 2 5 Goals 0 13 Assists 2

