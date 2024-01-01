Oliver Bjorkstrand Game Preview: Kraken vs. Golden Knights - January 1
The Seattle Kraken, with Oliver Bjorkstrand, will be on the ice Monday at 3:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Vegas Golden Knights. If you're considering a bet on Bjorkstrand against the Golden Knights, we have lots of info to help.
Oliver Bjorkstrand vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)
Kraken vs Golden Knights Game Info
|Kraken vs Golden Knights Odds/Over/Under
|Kraken vs Golden Knights Prediction
|Kraken vs Golden Knights Betting Trends & Stats
|Kraken vs Golden Knights Player Props
Bjorkstrand Season Stats Insights
- In 37 games this season, Bjorkstrand has averaged 16:49 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -3.
- Bjorkstrand has netted a goal in a game 10 times this season in 37 games played, including multiple goals once.
- In 19 of 37 games this season, Bjorkstrand has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.
- Bjorkstrand has an assist in 13 of 37 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.
- The implied probability is 50% that Bjorkstrand hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.
- Bjorkstrand has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Bjorkstrand Stats vs. the Golden Knights
- The Golden Knights have conceded 102 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +21.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vegas
|37
|Games
|5
|29
|Points
|1
|11
|Goals
|0
|18
|Assists
|1
