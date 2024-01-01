The Portland Trail Blazers (9-22) are heavy underdogs (by 11.5 points) to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (17-15) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET.

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW+

AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 118 - Trail Blazers 110

Trail Blazers vs Suns Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 11.5)

Trail Blazers (+ 11.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-8.1)

Suns (-8.1) Pick OU: Under (229.5)



Under (229.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.4

The Trail Blazers (15-16-0 ATS) have covered the spread 37.5% of the time, 10.9% more often than the Suns (12-20-0) this season.

As an 11.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Portland is 5-1 against the spread compared to the 1-2 ATS record Phoenix racks up as an 11.5-point favorite.

When it comes to topping the point total in 2023-24, Phoenix does it more often (56.2% of the time) than Portland (48.4%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Suns are 13-9, a better mark than the Trail Blazers have put up (8-19) as moneyline underdogs.

Trail Blazers Performance Insights

Offensively, the Trail Blazers are the second-worst squad in the league (109.4 points per game). Defensively, they are 18th (115.2 points conceded per game).

In 2023-24, Portland is 24th in the NBA in rebounds (41.8 per game) and 23rd in rebounds allowed (44.7).

The Trail Blazers are worst in the NBA in assists (22.5 per game) in 2023-24.

In 2023-24, Portland is 25th in the league in turnovers committed (14.2 per game) and third-best in turnovers forced (14.8).

The Trail Blazers make 12.4 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.8% from beyond the arc, ranking 17th and 21st, respectively, in the NBA.

