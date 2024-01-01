On Monday, January 1, 2024 at Footprint Center, the Phoenix Suns (17-15) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Portland Trail Blazers (9-22). It airs at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Trail Blazers vs. Suns matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW+

AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW+ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Suns Moneyline Trail Blazers Moneyline BetMGM Suns (-11.5) 229.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Suns (-10.5) 229.5 -560 +420 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Trail Blazers vs Suns Additional Info

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns have a +34 scoring differential, putting up 115.4 points per game (14th in the league) and allowing 114.4 (15th in the NBA).

The Trail Blazers' -179 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 109.4 points per game (29th in NBA) while giving up 115.2 per outing (18th in league).

The two teams combine to score 224.8 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams score 229.6 combined points per game, 0.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Phoenix has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 20 times.

Portland has won 15 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 16 times.

Trail Blazers and Suns NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Trail Blazers +100000 +20000 - Suns +1000 +500 -

