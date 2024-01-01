Trail Blazers vs. Suns: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Phoenix Suns (17-15) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (9-22) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Footprint Center as big, 11.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW+. The matchup's over/under is set at 229.5.
Trail Blazers vs. Suns Odds & Info
- When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW+
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-11.5
|229.5
Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats
- Portland's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 229.5 points in 12 of 31 outings.
- The average total for Portland's games this season is 224.6 points, 4.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Portland is 15-16-0 against the spread this season.
- The Trail Blazers have been chosen as underdogs in 27 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (29.6%) in those games.
- This season, Portland has won one of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +450 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Portland has an 18.2% chance of pulling out a win.
Trail Blazers vs Suns Additional Info
Trail Blazers vs. Suns Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 229.5
|% of Games Over 229.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|14
|43.8%
|115.4
|224.8
|114.4
|229.6
|229.2
|Trail Blazers
|12
|38.7%
|109.4
|224.8
|115.2
|229.6
|226.1
Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends
- Portland has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 3-7 overall over its past 10 games.
- Six of the Trail Blazers' past 10 games have gone over the total.
- In 2023-24 against the spread, Portland has a lower winning percentage at home (.375, 6-10-0 record) than away (.600, 9-6-0).
- The Trail Blazers average five fewer points per game (109.4) than the Suns give up (114.4).
- When it scores more than 114.4 points, Portland is 6-2 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
Trail Blazers vs. Suns Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Trail Blazers
|15-16
|5-1
|15-16
|Suns
|12-20
|1-2
|18-14
Trail Blazers vs. Suns Point Insights
|Trail Blazers
|Suns
|109.4
|115.4
|29
|14
|6-2
|9-7
|4-4
|13-3
|115.2
|114.4
|18
|15
|10-5
|6-5
|8-7
|8-3
