Trail Blazers vs. Suns Injury Report Today - January 1
The Portland Trail Blazers (9-22) are dealing with five players on the injury report, including Shaedon Sharpe, ahead of their Monday, January 1 game against the Phoenix Suns (17-15) at Footprint Center, which begins at 9:00 PM ET.
The Trail Blazers' last game on Friday ended in a 134-128 win over the Spurs. Malcolm Brogdon scored 27 points in the Trail Blazers' win, leading the team.
Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Robert Williams III
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|6.8
|6.3
|0.8
|Anfernee Simons
|SG
|Questionable
|Illness
|27.1
|3.1
|5.3
|Shaedon Sharpe
|SG
|Questionable
|Adductor
|16.8
|5.3
|3.3
|Deandre Ayton
|C
|Questionable
|Knee
|13.1
|10.8
|1.6
|Duop Reath
|C
|Questionable
|Back
|8.6
|3.1
|1
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today
Suns Injuries: Nassir Little: Out (Knee), Damion Lee: Out (Knee)
Trail Blazers vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Trail Blazers vs. Suns Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Suns
|-11.5
|229.5
