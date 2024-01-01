The Portland Trail Blazers (9-22) hope to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (17-15) on January 1, 2024.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Trail Blazers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Trail Blazers vs Suns Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Trail Blazers Stats Insights

The Trail Blazers are shooting 43.9% from the field, 2.5% lower than the 46.4% the Suns' opponents have shot this season.

Portland has put together a 6-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.4% from the field.

The Suns are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank fourth.

The Trail Blazers score five fewer points per game (109.4) than the Suns give up (114.4).

Portland is 4-4 when it scores more than 114.4 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Trail Blazers put up 110.6 points per game, 2.4 more than on the road (108.2). On defense they allow 116.2 points per game at home, 2.1 more than away (114.1).

Portland gives up 116.2 points per game at home, and 114.1 away.

The Trail Blazers average 0.3 fewer assists per game at home (22.4) than away (22.7).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trail Blazers Injuries