Player props are listed for Kevin Durant and Jerami Grant, among others, when the Phoenix Suns host the Portland Trail Blazers at Footprint Center on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW+

AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW+

Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Trail Blazers vs Suns Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -125) 5.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: +118)

Grant's 22.4 points per game are 1.1 fewer than Monday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 4.0 -- is 1.5 lower than his over/under on Monday.

Grant averages 2.6 assists, 0.1 more than Monday's over/under.

Grant averages the same number of three-pointers as his over/under on Monday (2.5).

Malcolm Brogdon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -118) 6.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -122)

The 16.4 points Malcolm Brogdon scores per game are 5.1 less than his prop total on Monday (21.5).

He averages 0.9 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 4.5.

Brogdon's assists average -- 5.8 -- is 0.7 lower than Monday's over/under.

He has made 2.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet total on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: +162)

The 29.9 points Durant has scored per game this season is 2.4 more than his prop total set for Monday (27.5).

He has averaged 0.2 fewer rebounds per game (6.3) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (6.5).

Durant has averaged 6.0 assists per game, 0.5 less than Monday's assist over/under (6.5).

Durant has made 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Devin Booker Props

The 27.5-point prop bet set for Devin Booker on Monday is 0.4 higher than his scoring average on the season.

He has averaged 5.2 rebounds per game, 0.7 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

Booker has averaged 8.0 assists this season, 0.5 more than his prop bet on Monday.

He has made 2.0 three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet total on Monday.

