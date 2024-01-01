The Phoenix Suns (17-15) and the Portland Trail Blazers (9-22) are slated to square off on Monday at Footprint Center, with a tip-off time of 9:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the court, Jerami Grant is one of the players to watch.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Suns

Game Day: Monday, January 1

Monday, January 1 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: AZFamily, ROOT Sports NW+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trail Blazers' Last Game

The Trail Blazers were victorious in their previous game versus the Spurs, 134-128, on Friday. Malcolm Brogdon led the way with 27 points, and also had one rebound and seven assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Malcolm Brogdon 27 1 7 1 0 5 Jerami Grant 27 6 4 0 0 4 Jabari Walker 25 9 1 1 1 1

Trail Blazers vs Suns Additional Info

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Grant gets the Trail Blazers 22.4 points, 4.0 boards and 2.6 assists per contest. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Shaedon Sharpe provides 16.8 points, 5.3 boards and 3.3 assists per game, plus 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Brogdon gets the Trail Blazers 16.4 points, 3.6 boards and 5.8 assists per contest, plus 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Trail Blazers get 13.1 points per game from Deandre Ayton, plus 10.8 boards and 1.6 assists.

Jabari Walker gets the Trail Blazers 8.1 points, 5.4 boards and 0.7 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anfernee Simons 22.2 2.6 4.2 0.7 0.1 3.0 Scoot Henderson 15.8 3.0 5.5 0.7 0.4 1.6 Jerami Grant 18.5 3.5 2.9 0.2 0.3 1.8 Malcolm Brogdon 13.9 2.7 4.7 0.7 0.1 2.6 Jabari Walker 9.6 6.6 0.7 0.6 0.5 0.5

