The Seattle Kraken, Vince Dunn among them, play the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday at 3:00 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park. Prop bets for Dunn are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Vince Dunn vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Kraken vs Golden Knights Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dunn Season Stats Insights

In 37 games this season, Dunn has averaged 23:28 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -6.

Dunn has a goal in six of 37 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 22 of 37 games this year, Dunn has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

In 20 of 37 games this season, Dunn has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Dunn goes over his points prop total is 52.6%, based on the odds.

Dunn has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Dunn Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are giving up 102 total goals (2.8 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +21.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 37 Games 5 30 Points 1 6 Goals 0 24 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.